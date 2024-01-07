UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

