Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $23,702.57 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,363 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $23,702.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,764.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, James Michael Matlock sold 1,089 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $19,362.42.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TOST shares. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

