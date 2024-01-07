The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 204,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $163,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $91.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

