The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

