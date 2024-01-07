The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 2.5 %

NIO stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. NIO has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after buying an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 503.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,698.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 470,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 444,391 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.