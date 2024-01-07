The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Li Auto Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.