The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

About Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

