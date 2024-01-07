The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

