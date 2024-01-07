The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $45,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AES by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,922,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AES by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AES by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in AES by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AESC opened at $73.83 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

