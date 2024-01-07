StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

