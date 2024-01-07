StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.