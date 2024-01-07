Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.78. The stock had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.