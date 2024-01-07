Steel Partners Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, January 9th (NYSE:SPLP)

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $855.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.25. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday, January 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

