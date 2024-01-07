Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Financial Comparison

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starco Brands and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -9.21% -12.81% -6.53% ZW Data Action Technologies -28.87% -81.34% -48.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and ZW Data Action Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 11.34 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -18.90 ZW Data Action Technologies $29.74 million 0.20 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Starco Brands beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

