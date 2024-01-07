Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $93,165.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 284.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

