Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $29.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

