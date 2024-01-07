SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.80% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $701.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

