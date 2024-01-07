SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.88 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

