Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,807 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

