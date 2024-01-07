Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 903.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 83,509 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $2,089,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.62. 165,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

