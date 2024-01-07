Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.