Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.