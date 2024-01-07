Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 637 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 948,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOTI remained flat at $30.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,622 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.