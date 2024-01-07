Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 65.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 349,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,429. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

