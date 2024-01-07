Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

