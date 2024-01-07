Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director John Kenneth Paglia Sells 1,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,722.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kenneth Paglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SLP opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,234,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,816,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 955,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,416,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.