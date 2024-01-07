Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 673 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 217,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

