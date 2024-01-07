Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

