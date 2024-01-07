QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 34,607 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34.

On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.70 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

