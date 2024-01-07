Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

