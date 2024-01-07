Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $791.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.62 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

