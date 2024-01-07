PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNM opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.