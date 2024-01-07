Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $264.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.71.

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

