Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 325.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

