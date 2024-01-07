PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,317,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.