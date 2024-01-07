Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.