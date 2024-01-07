Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

PTVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

