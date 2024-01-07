Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $880,924 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 29.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

