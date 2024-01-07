Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 2,502,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

