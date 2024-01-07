OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $97.92 million and approximately $32.09 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

