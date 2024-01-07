Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.86 and its 200 day moving average is $217.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

