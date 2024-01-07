O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of OI opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

