New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.41. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $748.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

