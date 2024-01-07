New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.
Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYMT
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYMT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.41. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $748.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.
New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.01%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.