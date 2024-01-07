Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVRO

Nevro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVRO opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $40.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.