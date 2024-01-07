Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $457.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $457.25.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Netflix stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.39. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

