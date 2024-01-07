Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.