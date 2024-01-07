Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

