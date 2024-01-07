MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $107.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after buying an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,461,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.