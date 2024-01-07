Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 834 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.7% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.70. The company had a trading volume of 832,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,222. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

