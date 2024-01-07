Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 139 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $336.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.