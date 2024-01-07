MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.